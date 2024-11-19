Horseshoe Bend Bar Fight Leads to Arrest of a New York Man

A barfight in the Lake Ozark area back in late August results in a man reportedly from New York being charged with a felony assault in Camden County.

The probable cause statement reports that a security worker was trying to separate individuals from fighting at the bar on Sweet Williams Road when he was hit from behind in the head with a chair by Igor Mirovic. Mirovic then allegedly tried to strike the individual a second time but the chair was deflected and Mirovic was put into handcuffs.

Mirovic was transported to the Camden County Jail and, at the time, put on a 24-hour hold. It’s unclear at this time whether Mirovic is in custody.