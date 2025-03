Former St. Louis sportscaster Brian McKenna is dead after a pedestrian crash.

St. Louis police responded around 1:00 Saturday morning after a report of a person getting hit by a car at Hampton Avenue and Nottingham Avenue where they found the 61-year-old McKenna.

McKenna, perhaps best-known for his time with KFNS-590 The Fan, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver remained and is cooperating with St. Louis police.