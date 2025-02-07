Morgan FAST Reports 10 Arrests

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team has been busy lately reporting at least 10 arrests over the past month or so.

52-year-old Joel Carroll Junior, 36-year-old Robert Sizemore, 44-year-old Ronald Munsterman Junior, 35-year-old George Hancock, 47-year-old Randy Hollandsworth, 48-year-old Donald Belt Junior, 39-year-old Timothy Rhoads, 46-year-old Billy Evans, 37-year-old Timothy Riley, and 43-year-old Jessi Parker were all taken custody on various charges.

Those charges include: non-support, possession, domestic assault, probation violations, passing a bad check, endangering the welfare of children and child-related sex offenses.

Assisting the Morgan County FAST unit were the Kansas City Police Department, the Moniteau/Pulaski/Miller/and Dallas County Sheriff’s offices and Probation and Parole.