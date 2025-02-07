fbpx

Fri. Feb 7th, 2025

 

Morgan FAST Reports 10 Arrests

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Friday, February 7th, 2025

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team has been busy lately reporting at least 10 arrests over the past month or so.

52-year-old Joel Carroll Junior, 36-year-old Robert Sizemore, 44-year-old Ronald Munsterman Junior, 35-year-old George Hancock, 47-year-old Randy Hollandsworth, 48-year-old Donald Belt Junior, 39-year-old Timothy Rhoads, 46-year-old Billy Evans, 37-year-old Timothy Riley, and 43-year-old Jessi Parker were all taken custody on various charges.

Those charges include: non-support, possession, domestic assault, probation violations, passing a bad check, endangering the welfare of children and child-related sex offenses.

Assisting the Morgan County FAST unit were the Kansas City Police Department, the Moniteau/Pulaski/Miller/and Dallas County Sheriff’s offices and Probation and Parole.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Friday, February 7th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony