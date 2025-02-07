Oops…Asking for Directions in Osage Beach Leads to Unexpected Drug Charges Filed

Being in the wrong place at the right time or however you look at it, leads to felony drug charges being filed in Camden County.

Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day says city officers were teaming up with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force for some recent K-9 training when a vehicle with two occupants pulled up asking for directions to Osage Beach.

When informed they were already in Osage Beach, alleged impairment was observed by the officers and with a K-9 unit already at the scene, a free air search was conducted with an alert on the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered about two grams of meth and paraphernalia.

Arrested were the driver Aarron Ragan, of Sullivan, and Allen Richards, of Beaufort. They are both charged with felony possession.