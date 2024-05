The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team strikes again on Friday to take a Stover man and two Versailles residents into custody.

Sheriff Norman Dills says 34-year-old Brandon Wood had been wanted on a felony forgery charge in Cole County while 52-year-old John Stafford and 49-year-old Melissa Capps had been wanted on felony drug possession charges in Morgan County.

Wood was being held on a $5,000 bond. Stafford and Capps are being held without bond.