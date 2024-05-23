Camden County Keeps Speed Limit 35 On S. Cherokee While Lowering West Lake To 20MPH

The Camden County Commission puts the brakes on one roadway and allows the speed limit to remain the same on another roadway.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton and First-District Commissioner James Gohagan voting to keep the speed limit 35-miles-per-hour on Southern Cherokee Drive.

The Commission, on Tuesday, also took into account public sentiment by approving the lowering of the speed limit to 20-miles-per-hour on West Lake Park.

Second-District Commissioner Don Williams was absent from the meeting.