Morgan R2 Board Of Education Meeting Set For Thursday Evening

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education is back in session Thursday evening with several items up for discussion.

New business is expected to highlight the 2024-25 school calendar, bus bids, M-S-B-A policy updates, foundation and floor work for the 8th grade addition, summer school programs and an educational support contract.

A closed session to deal with student discipline, legal matters and personnel also appear on the agenda.

The Morgan R2 Board of Education meeting, in the middle school library Thursday night, begins at 6:00.