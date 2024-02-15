Baseball Returns With Spring Training Underway – Royals To Build New Stadium

Today is the day spring training underway in both Florida and in Arizona.

Cardinals and Royals, pitchers and catchers they’ve been in the house for a while but the first workouts getting underway today and then Monday for both the Cardinals and Royals full squad workouts and many of those position players have already arrived but it becomes official next week.

The Royals also announcing their proposed downtown ballpark and entertainment district site.

The ballpark is to be built just blocks away from T-Mobile Center and the Power & Light District.

The new stadium will hold some 34,000 fans, or roughly 3,000 fewer than the previous home at Kauffman Stadium.

They’re expecting it to be open by 2028.