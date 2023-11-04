Most Of Missouri, Except Portions Of The Lake Region, Upgraded From “Extreme Drought” Conditions

Most of Missouri, at least for the time being, has been upgraded and removed from the “extreme drought” designation according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

An area stretching from western Benton County to the southwest including small areas of Hickory, St. Clair, Vernon and Bates counties along with most of Schuyler and Putnam counties in northern Missouri are the only areas currently included in the “extreme” category.

Otherwise, here in the lake area, there’s no change being reported with moderate-to-severe conditions still being identified in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The next chance of rain, according to Weatherology, is about Wednesday of next week.