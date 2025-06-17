Motion to Dismiss Criminal Charges Against Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton Filed in Camden County

As expected by many, a motion to dismiss all criminal charges against Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton for his removal of a license plate reader along highway-54 has been filed in Associate Circuit Court.

Skelton is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a public utility as well as a misdemeanor for obstructing government operation in connection to removing the Flock-owned reader on December 31, 2024.

The motion to dismiss claims that Skelton has total immunity from criminal prosecution for his acts within the “outer perimeter of his official responsibilities.”

The complaint also claims that the ordinance passed by the county prohibiting plate readers is valid and that Flock ignored directives to remove the plate reader resulting in Skelton exercising the county’s police-power authority to do it.

The motion is expected to be considered during Skelton’s preliminary hearing which is set for August 14th.