A motorcycle wreck on Morgan County Route-N south of Route-BB sends a Versailles man to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 9:30 Monday night when the motorcycle operated by 52-year-old Roger Keener struck a deer and then overturned.

Keener suffered moderate injuries when he was ejected from the bike and taken to a hospital in Sedalia.

Keener was wearing a helmet at the time.