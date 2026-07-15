Mowing Operations Back Underway For Another Summer Season

The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving a heads up to motorists about another round of mowing the right of ways which is underway in the lake area.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says that motorist need to stay alert to the mowing operations because of visibility being affected in many areas around the lake.

“The topography here across Lake of the Ozarks is is not the most conducive for easy mowing operations with the the ditch lines and the back slopes and in slopes being as steep as they are. Meaning our tractors are in and out of the roadway, constantly trying to combat the steep topography out there.”

Roeger also says the routine mowing will likely continue through at least the end of the fall season.