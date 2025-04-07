‘National Crime Victims Week’ Observed Across the Country

All this week is National Crime Victims Week with different activities planned across the country.

Miller County Crime Victim Advocate Kelly Kost says it’s unfortunate that a week is needed to recognize victims of crime.

Many of the services provided to crime victims are made available through a federal grant called the Victims of Crime Act which was founded in 1984.

Kost also says, currently, funding for those services has been touch and go lately and that there is a lot of concern that the funding and services will be cut.

Through the first quarter of this year alone, the Miller County Crime Victim Office has already served more than 300 victims.