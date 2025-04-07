Lake of the Ozarks Named Among Top-10 Best Bass Fishing Destinations in the U.S.

How appropriate is it, just days before the Big Bass Bash spring event, that the Lake of the Ozarks is named as one of the top-10 destinations for bass fishing in the U.S.?

That’s according to the website “fishingbooker.com”.

Others making the list for 2025 include: Lake Kissimmee and Lake Okeechobee in Florida; Lake Fork in Texas; Lake Murray in South Carolina; Lake Seminole in Georgia and Florida; Lake St. Clair in Michigan; California Delta in California; O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas; and St. Lawrence River-Thousand Islands in New York.

And by the way, that Big Bass Bash event here at the lake is set for this Saturday and Sunday.