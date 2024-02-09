Natural Cover Fire Destroys Mobile Home & Vehicles Near Montreal

Two mobile homes and as many as nine vehicles are destroyed or damaged after a residential and natural cover fire off A-Road in the Montreal area.

Firefighters from Osage Beach, Mid-County, Sunrise Beach and Lake Ozark responded around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon to the location on Hornet Lane, off Thousand Acres Road while Rocky Mount moved up to cover Osage Beach.

The structures were apparently fully involved with the flames spreading to a nearby wooded area but kept from reaching other structures.

Residents of the home for the initial call told KRMS News that everyone and any pets were able to escape unharmed.

A cause of the fire was not released.