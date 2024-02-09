Fire Districts Urge Residents To “Not Burn” For Next Few Days Due To Conditions

Lake area fire districts are urging you to hold off on any type of open burning for at least the next couple of days.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, despite recent rainfall, the current low humidity levels and windy conditions is a combination that can lead to some bad things happening.

“We’ve had to already go down and help Laclede County a couple of times this week with some fairly large brush fires. And the surface is extremely dry, and these fires will run fast. There’s a lot of ground clutter. The little bit of ice we had dropped some more leaves and limbs and things like that, so it can get away from you in an absolute hurry.”

Even with any rain that might be in the forecast for today and tonight, Frandsen also says it will only provide temporary relief from the high fire dangers.

If you have any questions about whether it’s a good day to burn or not, you are encouraged to contact your local fire district, first, before lighting up.