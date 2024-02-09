MO Senate Looking At Possible Power Bill To Keep Energy Local

The State Senate is looking at a bill its chief sponsor says would help protect Missouri’s power grid.

Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin says that under the bill power companies would have to replace an energy source prior to closing down a power plant. O’Laughlin expresses concern about what electric generation could become.

She says that with the rush to renewables, largely incentivized by government funding, could still leave the state without enough actual viable sources of power.

Henry Robertson with the Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club opposes the measure.