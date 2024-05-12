Near Drowning Reported on Grand Glaize Arm

A 21-year-old from Jackson, Missouri, has a close call after jumping into the lake shortly before 9:00 Saturday night.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened at the point-one mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Camden County.

39-year-old Daniel Prenger, of Osage Beach, was operating the pontoon boat when Hunter Bellew left the boat and inhaled an unknown amount of water.

Bellew’s injuries were described as minor. He was not wearing a life jacket and refused treatment at the scene.