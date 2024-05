A small cabin being refurbished is a total loss after a nearby scrap wood fire spread and caught the cabin on fire.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says it happened Friday evening along Greenview Road off Route-EE and, upon arrival, the cabin had already collapsed.

Assisting at the scene was Sunrise Beach plus one of the Mid-County fire boats while Osage Beach provided coverage for the Mid-County District.

There were no injuries.