Former Camden County Deputy and School Resource Officer Now Faces Federal Porn Charge

A former Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy and Macks Creek School Resource Officer already facing 14 child pornography-related charges has now been charged on the federal level with distributing child porn.

The federal complaint against 49-year-old Darrin Skinner was filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

According to the federal affidavit, Skinner was a member of several sexually themed social groups uploading multiple images of child sexual abuse through the MeWe app….many of the children under the age of 12 plus a pre-school age child…and sharing a number of images of prepubescent girls.

It is believed that no local minors were contained in the images of child porn.

Skinner had been scheduled on Thursday for a bond to be set…that motion, apparently, was denied