New Brush Truck Officially Put into Service by SBFPD

Fighting brush fires in the Sunrise Beach Fire District is given a boost with the district’s new brush truck officially being placed into service.

Chief Joe Laplant says Brush-36 features a 300-gallon water tank, pump, hand tools, E-M-S equipment and other features, and will run out of Station-3 off State Road-MM.

The truck will also be used for E-M-S runs saving on fuel and wear-and-tear on the bigger, full-size trucks.

Brush-36 ran about $98,000 and was paid for through leftover funds from the purchase of the district’s newest fire boat in 2023 and from the use of in-house labor to equip the vehicle.