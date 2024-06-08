fbpx

Sat. Jun 8th, 2024

 

New Brush Truck Officially Put into Service by SBFPD

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Fighting brush fires in the Sunrise Beach Fire District is given a boost with the district’s new brush truck officially being placed into service.

Chief Joe Laplant says Brush-36 features a 300-gallon water tank, pump, hand tools, E-M-S equipment and other features, and will run out of Station-3 off State Road-MM.

The truck will also be used for E-M-S runs saving on fuel and wear-and-tear on the bigger, full-size trucks.

Brush-36 ran about $98,000 and was paid for through leftover funds from the purchase of the district’s newest fire boat in 2023 and from the use of in-house labor to equip the vehicle.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony