New Camden Sheriff Says He’s “Grateful” For Being Chosen & Will Focus On Transparency

When the new year rolls around, there will be a new top cop in Camden County.

Republican Chris Edgar ran away with the race on Tuesday besting his opponent, Patrick Cochran, by more than 15,000 votes.

Edgar tells KRMS News, other than hitting the ground running on day number-1, one of his first priorities is to make the office as transparent as it can be.

“Let’s bridge this gap to where we’re all working together. We’re not hiding anything. Everything’s exposed. I don’t ever want anybody to think or have any distrust towards the office.”

Edgar also says he is humbled by the community support he’s received while giving credit to retiring Sheriff Tony Helms for allowing him to get involved with the budget process and other inner-workings of the office during the campaign.