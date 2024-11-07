Interstate 44 Reopens Following Flooding – HWY 42 Remains Closed For Now

Travelers taking Interstate 44 are back in motion again, following a nearly day long closure between Waynesville and Rolla.

The closure sent traffic up highway 5 into Camdenton and vice versa at highway 63 in Rolla.

At the time flooding at the Gasconade River near Jerome and the Big Piney River near Devil’s Elbow, had covered the interstate.

Despite the Interstate reopening, there are still a number of local routes closed at this time…including Highway 42 between Vienna and Belle in Maries County.

Closures also affect counties south of Laclede, Pulaski and Phelps and into the St. Louis region along the Meramec River, including Highway 141 in Valley Park.

More details on road closures across the state can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler map. https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html