Cardinals Shift Willson Contreras Out From Behind The Plate In 2025

How about some interesting news from the Cardinals….

As they have decided to shift Willson Contreras out from behind the plate and putting him at first base.

Now Contreras was the Cardinals best hitter a season ago, but the more he catches the more that bat could start to decline.

The Cardinals also want to get some of their young catchers, more action that being Yvonne Herrera, and Pedro Pagés.

The Cards are aiming to cut some salary, but it looks like Contreras gonna be hanging around.