New Camdenton Chamber Director Is Jumping Head First Into Upcoming Annual Expo

The search for a new executive director for the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t take too new long.

After the announcement was made last week, Michelle Cook spent little time getting acclimated in her new office.

“I’ve just been there a few days now, but every day is a blessing and it’s wonderful to be there and get my feet on the ground and start moving forward.”

Speaking with Guy Wehman on the Ozarks This Morning, Cook says her past experience with the Lake Area Chamber helped her jump right in and begin preparations for upcoming events, like the chamber’s annual expo.

“We are actively recruiting members to secure their booth space. We are working on diligently on that right now. So we are looking forward to another full Expo of all different kinds of businesses from the area.”

The expo is on the calendar for February 27th and 28th at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

More info about the expo can be found on the Camdenton Chamber’s website.