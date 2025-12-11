Village of Four Seasons Lakefront House Destroyed by Fire

A lakefront home in the Village of Four Seasons is destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Jerome Blomberg says upon arrival heavy fire was discovered coming from the house with windy conditions being blamed on several small natural cover fires and two nearby roofs also catching on fire.

Those were extinguished while eight other fire districts and the Miller County Ambulance District assisted at the scene.

Two occupants were able to escape and there were no injuries reported. It’s believed that the fire started on the lower level of the house.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours.

(Photo courtesy of Jeff Groves)