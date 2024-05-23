Eldon Man Guilty on Child Sex-Related Charges, Faces Up to 90 Years

A 45-year-old Eldon man faces up to 90 years in prison after being found guilty, Wednesday, by a jury in Miller County on two counts of statutory sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14 and one count of second-degree child molestation involving a victim under the age of 12.

It took the jury just over an hour to come back with three guilty verdicts against Joshua Steven Shackley along with one not guilty verdict on a second child molestation charge.

According to the probable cause statement, Shackley was charged with the child-related sex counts in June of 2022 after the victims…a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old…reported to Kids Harbor and investigators that he had inappropriately touch them

Shackley is scheduled to be formally sentenced in July.