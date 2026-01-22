New Research Shows Link Between Longer Life And Certain Types Of Exercises

New research suggests which types of exercise may help you live longer

The study in the journal BMJ Medicine looked at many types of exercise.

It found people at the lowest risk of premature death did the widest range of activities.

Taking each exercise individually, walking had the lowest risk of early death.

Racquet sports like tennis and squash were next, followed by rowing, lifting weights, and running.

Swimming and cycling only had a slight impact on living longer.

The research did suggest there may be a point where too much of one exercise stops being beneficial.