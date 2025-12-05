New Study Shows Concern For Men With Beer Bellys

If you have a beer belly, you might want to pay attention to a new study that’s been released especially if you are a man.

Researchers using advanced imaging found that abdominal obesity is associated with more harmful changes in heart structure and other organs than overall body weight alone, especially in men.

Study leader Doctor Jennifer Early is an advanced radiology resident at the University Medical Center of Hamburg in Germany.

She says a Beer Belly handles fat differently, “This type of obesity with this endocrinologically active fat leads the heart muscles to thicken and to an extent that it could actually lead to heart failure.”