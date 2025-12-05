Governor Kehoe Makes Two More Judicial Appointments

Governor Mike Kehoe’s office has announced the appointments of two more judges within the judicial circuit court system.

John Gromowsky, of Kansas City, will move up from the Associate Circuit Court to the Circuit Court bench in the 16th circuit to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge S-Margene Burnett.

Also appointed was Bridget Halquist, of St. Louis, who will now serve as the Circuit Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. Halquist fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Albus.

Judge Gromowsky currently serves as the Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit and is a seasoned attorney with extensive experience in both prosecution and defense. An active member of his community, he has served on public safety committees, coached youth sports, and held leadership positions within his local bar association. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he earned his bachelor’s degree in military science and was commissioned as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, where he served in several leadership roles, including a platoon leader and executive officer. Following his military service, he earned his Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law in Chicago. Judge Gromowsky will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge S. Margene Burnett.

