New Study Shows Vaping CBD Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good

A California study shows vaping CBD products, now widely available in many states, could be doing more harm than good.

CBD, a byproduct of the marijuana plant, is believed to have medicinal benefits to relieve effects of chemotherapy, treat epilepsy, and manage pain.

But the dangers could outweigh the benefits when CBD is vaped.

That’s the conclusion of a study done at UC Merced led by organic chemistry professor Ryan Baxter.

He says it breaks down into a different type of chemical entity, and that entity is toxic to human tissue.

The study was done with CBD, but other vaping products could also pose dangers, and they plan to study those as well.