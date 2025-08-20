Royals And Cardinals Bring Home Another Round Of Wins Tuesday

Lookout folks, the Royals are getting hot.

Three more home runs last night. Usual suspects as well.

Bobby Witt, Junior, Vinny Pasquantino and the newest Royal Mike Yastrzemski all go deep in the five to two win over the visiting at Texas Rangers.

Strong outing from Seth Lugo, good bounce back for him.

Two runs over 6 1/3 innings does not factor in the decision, but good enough work out of the Royals bullpen and really they strike late with a run of the six seventh, two more in the eighth to secure the win for Bobby Witt Junior home run #100 in his career 18 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they go down to South Florida and take the first two from the Marlins winners last night, 7 to 4.

Michael Mcgreavy earns his fifth win at the plate, Redbirds get a nice ball game out of large new bar and Yvonne Herrera at the top of the lineup.

Herrera would drive in three in the victory.