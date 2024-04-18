New Troopers Hitting The Highways This Month – Former Lake Regional Trooper Set To Retire In May

There’s a whole batch of new Troopers hitting the highways thanks to the Accelerated Law Enforcement Academy Training completed in April.

According to Colonel Eric Olsen, five troopers graduated on the 17th and will be reporting to duty on the 29th in their respected divisions.

One of the graduates, Trooper Robert Watkins of Springfield, was also given the Superintendent’s Award, indicating peak performance in fitness, firearms, academics and more.

In addition to the graduations, the Patrol is announcing that a longtime Director in Recruiting and Community Outreach is stepping down this May.

Captain Jason Pace has served in the Jefferson City headquarters for more than 26 years after being appointed there in 1997.

The Rolla native, who’s first serve of duty was Laclede County, plans to enjoy his retirement alongside his wife and three children.

More about the new troopers:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that five troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Accelerated Law Enforcement Academy today, April 17, 2024. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Patrol Academy’s gymnasium. The 119th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2024. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on April 29, 2024.

The Honorable Robin Ransom, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten provided the keynote address and Colonel Olson also addressed the class. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Trooper Samuel Crosson, a member of the 119th Recruit Class, sang the national anthem. Pastor Tim Smith, Aurora Springs Baptist Church, Eldon, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy. The Superintendent’s Award is presented to the recruit with the highest overall score. Trooper Robert Watkins accepted the Physical Fitness, Firearms, Academics and Superintendent’s awards.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 119th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Trooper Samuel J. Crosson (Odessa, MO) ─ Zone 8, Lafayette County

Trooper Ryan T. McFatrich (Lexington, MO) ─ Zone 8, Lafayette County

Trooper Matthew T. Tucker (Harrisonville, MO) ─ Zone 11, Cass County

Troop D

Trooper Robert Watkins (Springfield, MO) ─ Zone 2, Greene County

Troop E

Trooper Trevor C. Sutton (Poplar Bluff, MO) ─ Zone 1, Butler/Ripley Counties

More about Captain Pace:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri Highway Patrol, announces the following retirement:

Captain Jason M. Pace, director of the Recruiting & Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, will retire effective May 1, 2024, after 26 years and 10 months of dedicated service.

Pace was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1997, as a member of the 74th Recruit Class. After completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop I, Laclede County. In January 2001, he transferred to Troop D, Springfield, Zone 1, Greene County. In 2004, Pace was assigned as a full-time recruiter with responsibilities covering four troops. In 2005, Pace was promoted to corporal and remained in that position. On December 1, 2008, Pace was promoted to sergeant and remained a full-time recruiter. Pace was designated as a public information and education officer assigned to Troop D on May 1, 2011. On June 1, 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant and named assistant director of the Recruiting & Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. On August 1, 2022, Pace was promoted to captain and designated the director of Recruiting & Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters.

Captain Pace was born in Rolla, MO, and graduated from Houston High School in Houston, MO, in 1989. He attended Harding University, in Searcy, AR, and graduated with a bachelor of business administration in 1993. In 1995, he graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, with a master of public administration. He graduated from Leadership in Police Organizations training in Jefferson City in 2015. Captain Pace is married to Jennifer (Decker), and together they have three children, Blake, Brooke, and Blair, and two grandchildren.