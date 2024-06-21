Newborn Recovering After Being Found Hanging In A Bag Near Belle

A newborn baby is recovering after being discovered in a plastic shopping bag behind a shed in Maries County.

According to a report by KRCG-TV, the Maries County Sheriff’s office says the child was left there by its teenage mother.

It was discovered by the baby’s grandparents, who found the child hanging from a shed along county road 411 near Belle.

The name of the 17-year-old mother is not being released and investigators have turned the case over to juvenile authorities, who will decide whether the teenage mother faces any charges or punishments.

Doctors are still running tests to determine whether there was any brain damage to the infant.