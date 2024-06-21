DNR Gives Green Light To Public Beaches At The Lake – Let’s Go Swimming

The Department of Natural Resources gives an all-clear statewide to swimming and other water-related activities at most of the public beaches this weekend.

The DNR’s Beach Status report indicates that there are no issues at 16 of the 18 public beaches including Lake of the Ozarks public beaches 1 and 2.

There are two beaches, however…Pomme de Terre in Hermitage and Pittsburg…that still remain closed as of Thursday due to high water conditions.

The DNR’s weekly beach report can be seen below:

Beaches at Missouri state parks open as of Friday, June 21, 2024:

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon.

Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida.

Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B Piittsburg

St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations.

SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, June 20, 2024:

NONE

Beaches closed due to high water levels as of Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage.

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.