NFL Draft Ends With Big Picks For The Chiefs & Players Out Of Mizzou

The NFL draft is in the books and despite selecting late in the first round as Super Bowl champions tend to do, the Kansas City Chiefs still come away with a haul overall for the weekend.

Now, we told you Friday that the Chiefs move up and select wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round on Thursday.

From there, more key picks.

They select offensive tackle Kingsley Suam Atiyah out of BYU.

Couple of picks in the fourth round, tight end Jared Wylie out of TCU in safety, Jayden Hicks from Washington State.

In round five, the Chiefs select offensive lineman Hunter Norzad out of Penn State.

Round six, saw Kansas City bring in cornerback Kamal Haddon from Tennessee and their final selection offensive guard C .J. Hanson from Holy Cross.

We’ll tell you later on today about what Mizzou did and a very good representation for the Tigers in the NFL draft.