Flood Advisory Remains In Effect For Portions Of The Lake Region

Some locations across the Lake Region are still under a Flood Advisory due to the massive amount of rain that fell across the Osage River basin.

This includes Benton, Hickory, Morgan and portions of Camden Counties.

Areas did receive a total of 2 to 7 inches of rain, depending on which area saw the most storm activity over the weekend.

Below is the latest info from the NWS about the areas affected by this Advisory that remains in effect until 10:30PM this evening.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Miller and Morgan. In southwest Missouri, Cedar, Dallas and Polk. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1027 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings... Rainy Creek at Knobby Road, Brush Creek at 1200 Road, Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road, Little Niangua at County Road 66, Richland Creek at Blue Bird Road, Little Niangua at County Road 200 and Deer Creek at Highway V. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Osage Beach, Versailles, Warsaw, Hermitage, Village of Four Seasons, Lincoln, Appleton City, Cole Camp, Stover, Osceola, Laurie, Lowry City, Weaubleau, Urbana, Wheatland, Macks Creek, Pittsburg, Sunrise Beach, Preston, Cross Timbers, Barnett, Syracuse, Collins, Gravois Mills, Climax Springs, Roscoe, Vista, Gerster, Fristoe, Hastain, Whitakerville, Edwards, Edmonson, Lakeview Heights, Knobby, Zora, Racket, Quincy, Palo Pinto and Harper. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.