NFL, MLB & Mizzou Highlight The Friday Sports Report

The NFL preseason much shorter these days so a big one coming up for the Chiefs on Saturday when they take on the Detroit Lions.

According to head coach Andy Reid, the starters will play about half of the game, that includes Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, of course, you can hear the game on 93.5 rocks the lake

Baseball both the Cardinals and the Royals were off on Thursday

So tonight the Cardinals will welcome the LA Dodgers to St. Louis that team is red-hot and the Cardinals will not so much.

They’re now below 500

Meanwhile, the Royals take on the team that just swept the Redbirds in Cincinnati where the Royals will meet the Reds

Michael Lorenzen gets the ball tonight against veteran right-hander Nick Martinez

First pitch from the Great American Ballpark is set for 540

Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden continues to receive accolades

ESPN declares him the number five player in all of college football as they release their top 100 players in the sport

And finally Former Missouri Tiger coach Gary Pinkle will be on the playoff committee this year, but he’s announced he will recuse himself whenever the Tigers come into the conversation