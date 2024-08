An Eldon man is dead after a one-vehicle accident early Saturday evening on Route-Z south of Old Martin Farm Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the pick-up driven by 43-year-old Steven Buckner ran off the road, struck a ditch and rolled over.

Buckner was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fatality was Troop F’s third for the month and 29th for the year.