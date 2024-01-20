Nick Griffin Named Eldon Mustangs New Head Coach

We’ve got major moves being made on the high school football coaching front to tell you about this afternoon, and to do that, we’ve got to go to Eldon, where the Eldon R-1 School Board today approved the hiring of Nick Griffin to be the Mustangs next head football coach.

Griffin comes by way of Skyline High School, where he coached that team over the past two seasons to a four and 17 record.

He replaces Chad Holt, who resigned from that post back in December after six seasons on the job, had a record of 19 and 45 for the Mustangs.

So a new era of football starting at Eldon Holt, LB Nick Griffin and we’ll have more on that story throughout the week.