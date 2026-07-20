Two Facing Charges After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Hickory County

Two people are behind bars today following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hickory County.

The Highway Patrol reports it happened around midnight Sunday on Country Road 273, just south of Hermitage.

They say an SUV driven by a 37-year-old man from Hermitage was going north, when he hit a 56-year-old man from Wheatland who was in the roadway.

The man from Wheatland was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials with the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office say they assisted the highway patrol in the investigation, and that two suspects were found and taken into custody.

The Hickory County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the charges are pending.

All three agencies say the investigation remains ongoing.