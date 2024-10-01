No Issues For The Lake Region Over The Weekend With The Highway Patrol

It’s a clean slate for the highway patrol in the lake area over the weekend.

The patrol reports no traffic accidents or water related incidents covered and no arrests made in the lake area.

In the entire 13-county Troop-F, which includes tri-county area, there were only six traffic accidents and nine injuries reported over the weekend…unfortunately, one of the injured was an 11-year-old girl from Owensville who died in a U-T-V accident in Gasconade County.

Otherwise, also in Troop-F, the patrol reported only two arrests…one for alleged drunk driving and one for driving revoked.