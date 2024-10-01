Online Job Opportunities Grow By .4% Over The Past Year

Online job postings across Missouri remained steady increasing zero-point-four-percent from August-2023 to August-2024.

During 2023, there were more than 50,000 online job postings for the Manufacturing industry in Missouri. The occupation with the most postings was Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, which made up 3.2 percent of the industry total. Some of the top specialized skills requested in online job postings for Manufacturing included project management, computer science, forklift truck operation, and warehousing.

Job postings remained steady from August 2023 to August 2024, increasing 0.4 percent. In August 2024, there were 62,120 online job postings compared to 61,890 in August 2023. Online job postings for Registered Nurses had the largest increase (20%), while Retail Salespersons had the largest decrease in online job postings (-13%).