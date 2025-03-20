New Lake Area Republican Club Nearly Finished Being Formed

The second organizational meeting for a new Republican club being formed in the lake area is on the calendar for Friday afternoon.

Co-organizer Doctor Lisa Thomas, former lake area representative in the Missouri House, says a couple more steps need to be taken care of in the process of forming the club.

“We will have to elect officers, select a name…as well…for the club…and just kinda get the nuts and bolts in place, and then we can start having official meetings.”

The new lake area GOP club is being formed under the guidance of the National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs.

The second meeting, Friday afternoon at Bonnie’s in Osage Beach, runs from 12-1.