NTSB Releases Final Causes of Two Separate Incidents in Camdenton

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final determinations into the causes of two incidents that happened at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

The first, on July 11th of last year, involved a single engine plane veering off the runway and into a ravine during an attempted takeoff. Neither the pilot, a 47-year-old woman, nor her two passengers were injured. The official cause being blamed on a faulty seat lock resulting in the seat sliding back and the pilot losing control.

The second incident happened on November 24th of last year when the pilot took off from Bolivar stating that he was going to crash the plane intentionally after dropping a pillow on his wife’s house. The 33-year-old also told law enforcement, during what ended up being a four-hour ordeal, that he was drunk and not confident about landing the Piper-PA. He eventually flew low altitude over officers yelling “wee woo, wee woo” before crashing near the airport and fleeing with serious injuries. The official cause…poor flight planning and running out of fuel.