Open Burning Prompts Call for Reported Residential Structure Fire in Macks Creek Area

What could’ve been a big problem is cut short by firefighters responding to a reported residential structure fire in the 600 block of Skinner Drive in the Macks Creek area.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received shortly before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon and, upon arrival, a large trash pile was found ablaze near the residence with flames extending to the front porch.

The fire was knocked down quickly and no extension was found inside the residence. There were no injuries reported.

Personnel from the Mid-County and Northwest districts also responded to provide mutual aid on the scene.