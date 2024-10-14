Numerous Crimes & DWI Arrests Take Place Over The Weekend Across The Lake

Tue. Oct 15th, 2024
There were a handful of arrests made over the weekend involving drinking and driving, as well as violations and drug arrests.
According to the Highway Patrol…..
A teenager from Lincoln was seriously hurt in an alleged DWI accident shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning in Benton County.
Kaleb Mundy was a passenger in the pickup which overturned after the driver, 19-year-old Kyle Eckhoff also from Lincoln, overcorrected as the pickup ran off the road in the 22-thousand block of Moellman Avenue.
Mundy was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to University Hospital.
Eckhoff was wearing a seat and escaped injuries.
He’s also expected to be charged with DWI-causing serious physical injury and not driving on the right side of the road.
Additionally, a Lebanon man wanted for failing to appear in court on a traffic offense now faces more charges after a traffic stop at 3:25 Sunday afternoon.
34-year-old Stephan Dickinson is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
He was booked and released..
Finally, a Rocky Mount man faces a pending DWI charge after a one-car accident late Sunday night on Route-W south of Seals Road in Morgan County.
The car driven by 42-year-old Paul Hill ran off the road before striking a guardrail and then overturned.
Hill was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.
He was released for treatment at Lake Regional Hospital.