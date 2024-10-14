Numerous Crimes & DWI Arrests Take Place Over The Weekend Across The Lake

There were a handful of arrests made over the weekend involving drinking and driving, as well as violations and drug arrests.

According to the Highway Patrol…..

A teenager from Lincoln was seriously hurt in an alleged DWI accident shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning in Benton County.

Kaleb Mundy was a passenger in the pickup which overturned after the driver, 19-year-old Kyle Eckhoff also from Lincoln, overcorrected as the pickup ran off the road in the 22-thousand block of Moellman Avenue.

Mundy was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to University Hospital.

Eckhoff was wearing a seat and escaped injuries.

He’s also expected to be charged with DWI-causing serious physical injury and not driving on the right side of the road.

Additionally, a Lebanon man wanted for failing to appear in court on a traffic offense now faces more charges after a traffic stop at 3:25 Sunday afternoon.

34-year-old Stephan Dickinson is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

He was booked and released..

Finally, a Rocky Mount man faces a pending DWI charge after a one-car accident late Sunday night on Route-W south of Seals Road in Morgan County.

The car driven by 42-year-old Paul Hill ran off the road before striking a guardrail and then overturned.

Hill was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

He was released for treatment at Lake Regional Hospital.