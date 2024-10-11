Royals Shutout Of Dream Season Following Loss To Yankees

Sat. Oct 12th, 2024
The dream season for the Kansas City Royals came to a close last night after a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Yankees.
In turn, the Royals lose the series 3 games to 1.
Shut down by defending Cy Young Award winner Garrett Cole, who went 7 innings.
Michael Wachka takes the loss as he could not get through 5.
But really a valiant effort by a Kansas City team.
Many pick to finish at or near the bottom of the American League Central Division this year.
All they do is win a wildcard spot, win a wildcard series.
Just can’t quite get past the Bronx Bombers.
Yankees advancing to the ALCS.
We’ll await the winner of the Cleveland-Detroit League Division Series, which will go to a 5th game.
But bright days certainly are ahead for the Royals.