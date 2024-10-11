Royals Shutout Of Dream Season Following Loss To Yankees

The dream season for the Kansas City Royals came to a close last night after a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Yankees.

In turn, the Royals lose the series 3 games to 1.

Shut down by defending Cy Young Award winner Garrett Cole, who went 7 innings.

Michael Wachka takes the loss as he could not get through 5.

But really a valiant effort by a Kansas City team.

Many pick to finish at or near the bottom of the American League Central Division this year.

All they do is win a wildcard spot, win a wildcard series.

Just can’t quite get past the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees advancing to the ALCS.

We’ll await the winner of the Cleveland-Detroit League Division Series, which will go to a 5th game.

But bright days certainly are ahead for the Royals.