fbpx

Sat. Oct 12th, 2024

 

Royals Shutout Of Dream Season Following Loss To Yankees

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Friday, October 11th, 2024

The dream season for the Kansas City Royals came to a close last night after a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Yankees.

 In turn, the Royals lose the series 3 games to 1.

Shut down by defending Cy Young Award winner Garrett Cole, who went 7 innings.

Michael Wachka takes the loss as he could not get through 5.

But really a valiant effort by a Kansas City team.

Many pick to finish at or near the bottom of the American League Central Division this year.

All they do is win a wildcard spot, win a wildcard series.

Just can’t quite get past the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees advancing to the ALCS.

We’ll await the winner of the Cleveland-Detroit League Division Series, which will go to a 5th game.

But bright days certainly are ahead for the Royals.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Friday, October 11th, 2024

Reporter Brendan Matthews