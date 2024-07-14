Numerous Meetings Taking Place This Week For Camden, Miller & Morgan Counties

Here’s a look at the upcoming meetings this week for the Lake Region.

MONDAY:

The Morgan County R-2 Board of Education gets together on Monday for a regular meeting with several discussion items identified on the agenda.

Among them…MSBA updates, running an activity bus on Mondays, memorandums of understanding with the Versailles Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, fuel bids, setting a tax rate hearing for August 19th, and an executive session to cover the gamut of Student discipline, Legal Matters and Personnel.

The Morgan County R-2 Board of Education meeting, Monday night in Versailles, begins at 6:00.

TUESDAY:

New business highlights the agenda for this next week’s regular board of education meeting for the Camdenton R3 School District.

Discussion items on the published agenda include, among others: the annual volunteers and community relations report, the library media services report, transportation and the purchase of district vehicles, assigning board members to various committees and M-S-B-A items.

Board goals and an executive session dealing with personnel, students and other individually identifiable records also appear on the agenda.

The Camdenton R3 Board of education meeting, Tuesday the 16th in the admin building, will begin at 5:30-pm.

WEDNESDAY:

The Miller County Commission will be back in session with scheduled agenda business a couple days this next week.

The published agenda, on Wednesday the 17th, shows the commission meeting with Aaron McVicker from McClure Engineering at 10:00 and 12-noon.

The commission, on Friday the 19th, is then expected to meet with Carey Edwards at 10:00 to talk more about the building envelope.

