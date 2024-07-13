Five Injured Including Three Children In Benton County Wreck

Five people are seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Balke Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 29-year-old Chasity Weber, of Warsaw, pulled out in front of 32-year-old Amanda Greff, of Springfield.

Webster was not hurt while Greff and four passengers, including three juveniles and a 35-year-old man…all also from Springfield…were seriously hurt.

Greff and a 14-year-old girl were flown to area hospitals…the other three were taken to Lake Regional.